MonetParasolLievWallpaper_free for Android

By young painter Free

Developer's Description

By young painter

Claude Monet Woman with a Parasol Live Wallpaper

When the screen is done in the tap, the image of the parasol is displayed.

The parasol moves about the screen according to the acceleration sensor.

When the vicinity of the center of the screen is done in the tap, it is deleted to delete the parasol.

Confirmed operation terminal

T-01C(480x854)

*The acceleration sensor correspondence is necessary.

*Only the length screen corresponds.

Claude Monet (French pronunciation: [klod mn]), born Oscar Claude Monet (14 November 1840 5 December 1926), was a founder of French impressionist painting.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release October 22, 2020
Date Added October 22, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

