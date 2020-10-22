Claude Monet Woman with a Parasol Live Wallpaper

When the screen is done in the tap, the image of the parasol is displayed.

The parasol moves about the screen according to the acceleration sensor.

When the vicinity of the center of the screen is done in the tap, it is deleted to delete the parasol.

Confirmed operation terminal

T-01C(480x854)

*The acceleration sensor correspondence is necessary.

*Only the length screen corresponds.

Claude Monet (French pronunciation: [klod mn]), born Oscar Claude Monet (14 November 1840 5 December 1926), was a founder of French impressionist painting.