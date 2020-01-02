X

Monday~LastWeek~ for iOS

By HIROYUKI OBARA Free

Developer's Description

By HIROYUKI OBARA

Monday is coming ...

You were tired.

To the reality that we have to work.

They are coming in a blink of a special holiday ...

Once Monday comes, another week of workmind starts.

Oh, I hate ...

I hate Monday ...

I wish Monday would disappear ...

You have begun for hatred for Monday.

"I want power, the power to beat Monday ...."

You suddenly heard a mysterious voice that was led ...

How to play

MONDAY is a tap game that defeats a week.

Let's tap with a grudge on Monday.

Features

Characters move! With Live2D animation

Easy tap operation

Strengthen further battle advantage

Fantasy that seems serious and makes you laugh a little

Future update schedule

Supplementary graphic replacement

Added boss character

Change UI

Sound

Music-Note.jp

http://www.music-note.jp/terms/index.html

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.01

General

Release January 2, 2020
Date Added January 2, 2020
Version 2.01

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Pokemon GO

Free
Join Trainers across the globe who are discovering Pokemon as they explore the world around them.
iOS
Pokemon GO

HQ - Live Trivia Game Show

Free
HQ is the live trivia game show with cash prizes, every day at 9pm EDT.
iOS
HQ - Live Trivia Game Show

Air Traffic Controller 4.0 XL Lite - The free ATC airplane simulator Game

Free
Control the Whole Sky! The fate of thousands rests in your hands, as AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLER, you must routinely make split-second decisions to...
iOS
Air Traffic Controller 4.0 XL Lite - The free ATC airplane simulator Game

Dragon City Mobile

Free
Become the ultimate Dragon Master.
iOS
Dragon City Mobile

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping