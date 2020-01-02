Monday is coming ...

You were tired.

To the reality that we have to work.

They are coming in a blink of a special holiday ...

Once Monday comes, another week of workmind starts.

Oh, I hate ...

I hate Monday ...

I wish Monday would disappear ...

You have begun for hatred for Monday.

"I want power, the power to beat Monday ...."

You suddenly heard a mysterious voice that was led ...

How to play

MONDAY is a tap game that defeats a week.

Let's tap with a grudge on Monday.

Features

Characters move! With Live2D animation

Easy tap operation

Strengthen further battle advantage

Fantasy that seems serious and makes you laugh a little

Future update schedule

Supplementary graphic replacement

Added boss character

Change UI

Sound

Music-Note.jp

http://www.music-note.jp/terms/index.html