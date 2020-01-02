Monday is coming ...
You were tired.
To the reality that we have to work.
They are coming in a blink of a special holiday ...
Once Monday comes, another week of workmind starts.
Oh, I hate ...
I hate Monday ...
I wish Monday would disappear ...
You have begun for hatred for Monday.
"I want power, the power to beat Monday ...."
You suddenly heard a mysterious voice that was led ...
How to play
MONDAY is a tap game that defeats a week.
Let's tap with a grudge on Monday.
Features
Characters move! With Live2D animation
Easy tap operation
Strengthen further battle advantage
Fantasy that seems serious and makes you laugh a little
Future update schedule
Supplementary graphic replacement
Added boss character
Change UI
Sound
Music-Note.jp
http://www.music-note.jp/terms/index.html
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.