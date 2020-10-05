Discover this new application for your iPhone and iPad, which will allow you to quickly access your mode of transport: Metro, RER, BUS, Tram and Noctiliens

Key Features:

- Search stations and stops by modes of transport and lines.

- Display of departures in both directions.

- Live tracking of the arriving Metro / RER / BUS / Tramway / Noctilien / Transilien (Actual arrival times, information on delays, etc.)

- See for each RER the stations served.

- Clear, efficient and familiar interface of the new modern RATP network's screens.

Other features

Voice informations: Similar to the voice heard in the network station, informing you of incidents and traffic informations

Manage your favorites for immediate access to your favorite screens

See the next departure of your favorites inside a clear widget

Search in your history to save time

3D Touch Compatibility for your favorites

Maps access guidance to a station / station / stop.

In addition to being realy useful by giving you instantly the information you are looking for the next departures, this application can be used as a modern decorative object with an iPad, to have at all times displayed the next departures and other information of your station / stop.

The data is as reliable as possible, provided directly by RATP services and updated instantly.

Downloading and viewing Mon cran datas (including all RATP & SNCF data) is free and without any advertising. To get more functionality related to managing your preferences, you can subscribe to these subscriptions:

- 1 Month subscription: Give you the Favorites feature, 3D Touch, history without restrictions, voice informations like the voice of the RATP network.

- 1 Year Subscription: Give you the Favorites feature, 3D Touch, history without restrictions, voice informations like the voice of the RATP network.

Your iTunes account is charged upon payment confirmation. You account will be charged of the same sum sometime in the 24 hours before you option is due to renew. These options are billed via the iTunes Store and will be renewed automatically at the end of the period.

You can deactivate the automatic renewal in the users account settings. You can manage your subscriptions whenever you want directly from your iTunes Account. If you wish to deactivate an options automatic renewal, you must do so at the very least 24 hours before payment for the option is due. No cancellation will be admitted before the the option comes to an end.

More details on our general terms and privacy policy: https://monecran.app/legal

This app is not affiliated with the RATP or the SNCF, only the data provided by them are displayed.