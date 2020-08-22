Help mommy & daddy on a fun family adventure! Feed mommy, do make-up, baby care and much more!

Level 1: It's a Baby Shower! Have a fun party with Mommy make-up, chocolate cake, balloons, baby friends and much more!

Level 2: Decorate the rainbow room! Paint the wall & listen to a baby song.

Level 3: Help take care of Mommy! Brush mommy's messy hair. Dust the window, play makeover and decorate with flowers!

Level 4: Magic rainbow unicorn pony makeover! Feed apples to the pony, add wings and more!

Level 5: Baby Care - Play and give the baby a binkie!

Level 6: Care for mommy, daddy and baby during family time!

*Level 7: Change the baby diaper! Play with the cute baby!

*Level 8: Baby bath time! Play with bubbles and bath toys as you clean-up!

*Level 9: Get the baby ready for a nap in the crib!!

*Level 10: Now that the baby is well rested, play, feed baby food and drink from the milk bottle!

*Level 11: Baby 1st Birthday Party! It will be so much fun for the family!

*Please note that levels 7-11 must be purchased separately.

*Please note that Mommy's Baby Grows Up Salon is free to play, but you are able to purchase game items and remove ads with real money. If you dont want to use this feature, please disable in-app purchases.*

Kids Games Studio is very concerned about our users' privacy. To understand our policies and obligations, please read our Terms Of Service and Privacy Policy carefully.

Terms Of Service: http://www.kidsgamesstudio.com/tos

Privacy Policy: http://www.kidsgamesstudio.com/privacy