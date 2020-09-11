CONGRATULATIONS! Good News Mommy & Dads Welcome to your house new baby born. Let's take the responsibility as a pregnant mommy. Enjoy over 17 interactive activities. Keeping house cleaning. Take care about pregnant mommy health by fruits cooking maker, meals become a good pregnant mommy. Regularly checkup of mommy is very important. Help to Mobile repairing first cleanup messy and dirty mobile phone using blower, change buttons etc and call in hospital. Mommy change to dress and after some time come to ambulance in home and go to hospital. Welcome to hospital fill the form. Doctor for Check her blood pressure and give medicine. My newborn baby when it comes home for the first time. Adorable babysitter games so fun. Get babysitter out the shampoo and soap. To give the sweet baby care a warm bath. Make the bubble pop with baby bath clean all. Lot of options for baby care room decorations will double the fun of beautiful games. Baby choose very beautiful dressup and amazing baby care activities. Because you can enjoy different sleeping time. Home also have mini-games for your mommy and baby photography. Enjoy the family photo album. Play & collect the coin and purchase item.