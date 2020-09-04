Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Mom's Crossword with Pictures for iOS

By Guy Simard Free

Developer's Description

By Guy Simard

Crossword games mixed with pictures! Addictive word game:)

This crossword game contains a large set of pictures puzzles! The puzzles are of various difficulty and available in 7 languages. No need to buy a newspaper! Can you solve all of them?

Features:

no need to scroll to see the entire puzzle

available in English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, German and Russian

fun for the whole family

Mom's Crosswords with pictures, are created for players who like classic word games and picture games. Whether you are a beginner or an expert, you will find a crossword to have fun with! The game works well on phones and tablets of any size. Start playing!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.3

General

Release September 4, 2020
Date Added September 4, 2020
Version 1.0.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Angry Birds 2

Free
Play the sequel to the biggest mobile game of all time.
iOS
Angry Birds 2

Monument Valley

$3.99
Guide a silent princess through a stunningly beautiful world.
iOS
Monument Valley

Candy Crush Soda Saga

Free
Start playing Candy Crush Soda Saga today - already enjoyed by millions of players around the world.
iOS
Candy Crush Soda Saga

Words With Friends 2-Word Game

Free
Strain your brain in the classy, well-loved, vocabulary-boosting, word-building battle of minds.
iOS
Words With Friends 2-Word Game

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now