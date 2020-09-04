Crossword games mixed with pictures! Addictive word game:)

This crossword game contains a large set of pictures puzzles! The puzzles are of various difficulty and available in 7 languages. No need to buy a newspaper! Can you solve all of them?

Features:

no need to scroll to see the entire puzzle

available in English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, German and Russian

fun for the whole family

Mom's Crosswords with pictures, are created for players who like classic word games and picture games. Whether you are a beginner or an expert, you will find a crossword to have fun with! The game works well on phones and tablets of any size. Start playing!