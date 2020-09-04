Where is the TV remote? In the drawer? under the table? Still in the closet?

Mom won't let me watch TV, hide the TV remote control, can you help me find it?

Mom didn't let me watch TV and hid the TV remote.

In the game, you have to find every way to find the TV remote control, then turn on the TV, and you can't let your mother discover it.

This is a very interesting puzzle game. You need to use various props to find the remote control and turn on the TV. You not only need to avoid all kinds of traps, but also avoid being discovered by my mother!

How to play

It's very simple: just tap whatever catches your attention and use items.

If you get stuck on a puzzle, you can get a hint by watching a video ad.