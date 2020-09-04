Join or Sign In

Mom don't let me watch TV for Android

By 99key Free

Developer's Description

By 99key

Where is the TV remote? In the drawer? under the table? Still in the closet?

Mom won't let me watch TV, hide the TV remote control, can you help me find it?

Mom didn't let me watch TV and hid the TV remote.

In the game, you have to find every way to find the TV remote control, then turn on the TV, and you can't let your mother discover it.

This is a very interesting puzzle game. You need to use various props to find the remote control and turn on the TV. You not only need to avoid all kinds of traps, but also avoid being discovered by my mother!

How to play

It's very simple: just tap whatever catches your attention and use items.

If you get stuck on a puzzle, you can get a hint by watching a video ad.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release September 4, 2020
Date Added September 4, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
