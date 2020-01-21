X

Mokugyo(With Cat) for iOS

Developer's Description

Explanation of application

In this application, traditional musical instrument Mokugyo(wooden gong) of Japan can be performed looking at beautiful scenery in Japan.

The wooden gong was brought by Japan hundreds of years ago.

It is possible to see in the buddhist temple etc. in modern days.

Because the sound is very Oriental, and is mysterious, it is used by the Kabuki.

You will be able to relax by hearing the sound.

In addition, beautiful scenery in Japan is displayed one after another in this contents.

As a result, you will feel a higher relaxation feeling.

This relaxation feeling is called Nagomi in Japan.)

Please enjoy the Nagomi of Japan.

Explanation of With cat mode

In the mode, you can enjoy the expression of a lovely cat.

Copyright & Escape clause

Createra has the copyright of this application.

Createra cannot assume any responsibility to the damage caused by the use of this application.

Please use the application after it understands.

