It's an easy-to-use and powerful application management. With it cheat, you can quickly organize, share and manage (like moving, uninstalling...) your app.

Features:

Classify and organize applications through groups and subgroups.

Share via email.

Give more cheat friends by sharing the fun of the app.

Back up and export what you like.

Create an application or group management on the home page.

Apply hints to specify groups.

Quickly find by name and category.

Sort by name, size, installation time, update time.

Move or manage apps.

Completely user friendly cheat style.

Support for Android 4.x.

We are making the app much easier to navigate!

Your feedback makes The App better. Keep it coming! Please email us for any questions. We read it all.

By the way, Play Store reviews are very helpful for us. If you think The App is worthy, would you mind taking a moment to write a review? We'd greatly appreciate it. :)

Release February 8, 2020
Date Added February 8, 2020
Version 4.1.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 0
