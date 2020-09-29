Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Modi Meet(Made in India) is a Free video conferencing and online meeting application to communicate with each other. It is Highly Safe and Secure Video Conferencing app can be used for online meetings such as Live Events, Classes, team meetings, webinars, Friends, Families and much more.
ModiMeet India allows you to stay connected for as long as you want without any interruption. You can start or join a meeting with crystal clear HD video and audio calls along with an instant chat with up to 100 participants.
[Key features of Modi Meet App]
Highly Secured and encrypted video-conferencing, Online meetings.
HD Video and Audio Meetings with unlimited time.
Invite Friends for meeting with a single click
Start live stream
Document Sharing using dropbox
Send text messages using instant chat.
Hand raise option in video calls
Unlimited Number of meetings
Picture in Picture mode compatible
Low bandwidth mode for poor network
Password Protected Meetings: Manage the access using passwords
Video Meeting history for easy connect
Works with WiFi and Cellular Networks
No Subscription Needed
if you have any queries regarding the app, Please contact us at feedback@modimeet.in