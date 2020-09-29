Join or Sign In

Modi Meet - Video Conferencing & Online Meeting for Android

By Abhishekdev Free

By Abhishekdev

Modi Meet(Made in India) is a Free video conferencing and online meeting application to communicate with each other. It is Highly Safe and Secure Video Conferencing app can be used for online meetings such as Live Events, Classes, team meetings, webinars, Friends, Families and much more.

ModiMeet India allows you to stay connected for as long as you want without any interruption. You can start or join a meeting with crystal clear HD video and audio calls along with an instant chat with up to 100 participants.

[Key features of Modi Meet App]

Highly Secured and encrypted video-conferencing, Online meetings.

HD Video and Audio Meetings with unlimited time.

Invite Friends for meeting with a single click

Start live stream

Document Sharing using dropbox

Send text messages using instant chat.

Hand raise option in video calls

Unlimited Number of meetings

Picture in Picture mode compatible

Low bandwidth mode for poor network

Password Protected Meetings: Manage the access using passwords

Video Meeting history for easy connect

Works with WiFi and Cellular Networks

No Subscription Needed

if you have any queries regarding the app, Please contact us at feedback@modimeet.in

What's new in version 1.0

Release September 29, 2020
Date Added September 29, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems Android
Requires Android 5.0 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
