Modern Restaurant & Lounge for iOS

By Total Loyalty Solutions Free

Developer's Description

By Total Loyalty Solutions

Download the App for Modern Restaurant & Lounge in New Rochelle, New York for some of the best Italian cuisine, wines, pizza and bar-fresh drinks in the Westchester County area. Tap the App for online ordering easy carryout and delivery options right at your fingertips. Plus catering, happy hour specials and daily dinner specials are all right there on your smartphone. It pays to be spontaneous and enjoy a great meal with benefits like:

Easy online ordering with our mobile App

Exclusive specials and offers

Updates and notifications

The FREE App from Modern Restaurant & Lounge will help you with your dining decisions whether you dine-in, carry home a great meal, have a party tray delivered or host a reception in their gorgeous restaurant. App-ealing, convenient and casual elegance with great food and cocktails at Modern Restaurant & Lounge.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 0.6

General

Release October 11, 2020
Date Added October 11, 2020
Version 0.6

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

