Are you a Rick and Morty fan? This is the best collection of rick and morty portal gun mod! Their skins and also their special vehicule named the space cruiser!

DISCLAIMER: This is an unofficial application for Minecraft Pocket Edition. This mod application is not affiliated in any way with Mojang AB. The Minecraft Name, the Minecraft Brand and the Assets are property of Mojang AB or their respectful owner.

Rick and morty skins, space cruiser addon are the coolest minecraft mods inspired from the famous animation. Our app ( Rick and Morty mod compilation ) provides the greatest mcpe mod list that adds the two animation heros skins with amazing minecraft end portals addon that can be opened with rick's portal gun. Take minecraft game to the next level with this mod and surprise your friends in minecraft online servers.

Features:

+ Frequent updates for minecraft nether portals

+ No need for mod launcher

+ Works on mcpe online servers