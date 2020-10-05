Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Mod Crafting Dead [Apocalypse Mod+Skins] for Android

By Anvol Mods Studio Free

Developer's Description

By Anvol Mods Studio

DISCLAIMER: This is an unofficial application for Minecraft Pocket Edition. This application is not affiliated in any way with Mojang AB. The Minecraft Name, the Minecraft Brand and the Minecraft Assets are all property of Mojang AB or their respectful owner. All rights reserved. In accordance with http://account.mojang.com/documents/brand_guidelines

Here is a new zombie apoclypse mod with the new dangerous zombies, new weapons and skins. The add-on includes several elements from famous surviving a zombie apocalypse show. Some features include new zombies and also new weapons. With this mod you can play a survival minigame in a ruined apocalypse city with dangerouse zombies in the zombie apocalypse world.

This app features:

New crafting dead mod

New zombie apocalypse mod

New mutant zombie mod

New apocalypse ruined city map

New 8 crafting dead skins and 8 custom skins

New 16 hd pe wallpapers

How to install and How to download instructions

To use mod, a full version of craft game is required.

If you think this app is cool, you can give us a feedback in comments or like our app to support us make more craft maps, mods, addons, skins and more!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0

General

Release October 5, 2020
Date Added October 5, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Netflix

Free
Use your Netflix account to access streaming movies and TV Shows, right on your device.
Android
Netflix

YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

Free
Watch major broadcast and cable networks, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, The CW, ESPN, and your local sports channels.
Android
YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Free
Watch all your favorite dramas from around the world.
Android
DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Free
Watch Live TV for sports, news, and can't-miss events on the device of your choice.
Android
Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now