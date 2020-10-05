Sign in to add and modify your software
DISCLAIMER: This is an unofficial application for Minecraft Pocket Edition. This application is not affiliated in any way with Mojang AB. The Minecraft Name, the Minecraft Brand and the Minecraft Assets are all property of Mojang AB or their respectful owner. All rights reserved. In accordance with http://account.mojang.com/documents/brand_guidelines
Here is a new zombie apoclypse mod with the new dangerous zombies, new weapons and skins. The add-on includes several elements from famous surviving a zombie apocalypse show. Some features include new zombies and also new weapons. With this mod you can play a survival minigame in a ruined apocalypse city with dangerouse zombies in the zombie apocalypse world.
This app features:
New crafting dead mod
New zombie apocalypse mod
New mutant zombie mod
New apocalypse ruined city map
New 8 crafting dead skins and 8 custom skins
New 16 hd pe wallpapers
How to install and How to download instructions
To use mod, a full version of craft game is required.
If you think this app is cool, you can give us a feedback in comments or like our app to support us make more craft maps, mods, addons, skins and more!