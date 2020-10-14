DISCLAIMER: This is an unofficial application for Minecraft Pocket Edition. This application is not affiliated in any way with Mojang AB. The Minecraft Name, the Minecraft Brand and the Minecraft Assets are all property of Mojang AB or their respectful owner. All rights reserved. In accordance with http://account.mojang.com/documents/brand_guidelines

Here is a new comes alive mod with the new type of villagers to interact with and skins. It can surely get lonely at times in craft. However, craft comes alive aims to solve this problem by adding new types of villagers which you can interact with in a number of different ways. Create a new world and make sure to set it to survival mode. Once youve loaded the world there will be a crystal ball in your inventory. Tap on the ground with crystal ball to continue. Next you will find yourself in a small room with some bookshelves and an enchantment table. Tap on the enchantment table to begin deciding your destiny.

Now when youve selected your destiny its time to go out interacting with some people. Its really beneficial to pick a world seed which include a village at spawn. Heres a bunch of different such seeds or just type in build in the seed generator to find one quickly. There are loads of different people to interact with but I decided to approach this girl. Long-tap on the screen to see the Interact button in the bottom center of the screen.

This app features:

New comes alive mod

New villagers come alive mod

New 8 comes alive and villagers craft skins and 8 custom skins

New type of villagers mod

New happy family Mod

New 16 hd pe wallpapers

How to install and How to download instructions

To use mod, a full version of craft game is required.

If you think this app is cool, you can give us a feedback in comments or like our app to support us make more craft maps, mods, addons, skins and more!