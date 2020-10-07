Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Mobile TV(watch all world TV online) for Android

By qugang Free

Developer's Description

By qugang

Watch live broadcasts of more than 8,000 television stations around the world!

Allows you to watch more than 8,000 free TV channels in 152 countries and area on the Internet

and is supported by the largest and most up-to-date database. Enjoy yourself!

Including some famous channels, CNN, ABC in the United States; BBC in the United Kingdom; NHK in Japan and so on.

feature:

1:It can play live broadcasts from various TV stations.

2:You can add your favorite TV stations to your favorite list and play them.

3:Search for the TV station you want to watch.

4:Support full screen playback.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 5.10

General

Release October 7, 2020
Date Added October 7, 2020
Version 5.10

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

YouTube

Free
Get the official YouTube app for Android phones and tablets.
Android
YouTube

MX Player

Free
Watch videos in various formats.
Android
MX Player

YouTube Red

$9.99
Watch videos without interruptions.
Android
YouTube Red

VLC for Android

Free
Play any video and audio files, as well as network streams, network shares, and drives, and DVD ISOs.
Android
VLC for Android

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now