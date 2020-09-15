Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Mobile Cleaner | Fast Cleaner & Battery Saver for Android

By Dellmont Aslam Free

Developer's Description

By Dellmont Aslam

Mobile Cleaner | Fast Charger & Battery Saver is the best mobile application if you need an android phone cleaner with Junk cleaner, Ram booster , CPU cooler , Battery saver , antivirus cleaner properties. Make your phone super-fast with just one click cleaning.

So if you feel your phone is not upto speed and gets hang all the time, if you feel that whenever you try to take pictures or make videos your phone shows shortage in space then this Mobile Cleaner application is one stop solution for you. Make all your phone problems go away with this master phone cleaner.

Install this Application and Clean Up your cell.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release September 15, 2020
Date Added September 15, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Free
Type faster by sliding your finger from letter to letter.
Android
Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Google

Free
Get personalized Google search results from your phone.
Android
Google

VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

Free
Connect to the Web without censor or restrictions.
Android
VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

VPN by Private Internet Access

Free
Browse privately on the internet.
Android
VPN by Private Internet Access

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now