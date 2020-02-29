X

Mobile Bets Horsemens Park/Lincoln Race Courses exclusive wagering system and is subject to all rules and regulations governed by the laws of state of Nebraska. Mobile Bets Horsemens Park/Lincoln Race Course will bring your race-day experience to life on your iPhone. It will serve as your one-stop-resource to view events, exclusive promotions & offers, view race statistics and handicapping information, and much more.

Mobile Bets Horsemens Park/Lincoln Race Course is licensed by the State of Nebraska to accept wagers on racing from patrons in accord with the rules and regulations of Horsemens Park/Lincoln Race Course & the State of Nebraska. Horsemens Park/Lincoln Race Course collects the location information of the patron while using the application and our advanced geo-fencing features to permit the access to the app only in legally permissible locations.

Features include:

Watching live and replay video,

Wagering,

Odds Board odds, probables, carryovers, and more.

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

