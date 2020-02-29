Mobile Bets Horsemens Park/Lincoln Race Courses exclusive wagering system and is subject to all rules and regulations governed by the laws of state of Nebraska. Mobile Bets Horsemens Park/Lincoln Race Course will bring your race-day experience to life on your iPhone. It will serve as your one-stop-resource to view events, exclusive promotions & offers, view race statistics and handicapping information, and much more.

Mobile Bets Horsemens Park/Lincoln Race Course is licensed by the State of Nebraska to accept wagers on racing from patrons in accord with the rules and regulations of Horsemens Park/Lincoln Race Course & the State of Nebraska. Horsemens Park/Lincoln Race Course collects the location information of the patron while using the application and our advanced geo-fencing features to permit the access to the app only in legally permissible locations.

Features include:

Watching live and replay video,

Wagering,

Odds Board odds, probables, carryovers, and more.