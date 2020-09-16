Mkfundme is the #1 and most trusted leader in free online fundraising/crowdfunding. Since 2010, we have helped people in over 170 countries raise more than $5 billion. Start or manage fundraisers, engage with supporters, and discover important causes on the go with the Mkfundme app.

Popular Reasons to Fundraise:

Medical: From ER visits to long-term care, medical expenses can wipe out savings accounts and leave behind debt that lasts for years. Medical crowdfunding is a powerful tool that can help people conquer medical bankruptcy and focus on healing. Countless people have found that using Mkfundme for medical expenses can help pay for prescriptions and doctors visitsas well as procedures not typically covered by insurance.

Animals: Your pets presence is woven into the fabric of your everyday life. Thats why when your pet goes missing, falls ill, or needs emergency surgery, it can shake your foundation and leave you feeling anxious about the future. Crowdfunding for pet expenses can ease financial burdens and allow you to get your pal the help they need, right when they need it.

Memorial: When youre grieving the loss of a loved one, you shouldnt have to worry about how youll pay for a funeral. Crowdfunding for funeral expenses helps ease financial stress during this difficult time and allows you to focus on saying goodbye and honoring your loved ones memory.

FOR ORGANIZERS

Raise more, keep more: Mkfundmes 15% platform fee means that you get to keep even more of the money you raise.

Get started in minutes: Set up your fundraiser with photos and videos, share with supporters, and start accepting donations in just a few simple steps.

Stay in the know: Never miss a donation or important update about your fundraiser with timely app notifications.

Post updates: Record and share video updates within the app or simply post photo or text updates to let supporters know about your fundraising progress.

Set up withdrawals: Withdraw funds directly to your or a beneficiarys bank account, and receive money in just a few days.

Popular Fundraisers to Donate to:

Education: Education is the fastest growing category on Mkfundme, and its no surprise: We know that teachers, schools, and students can always use more support. Donate to individual fundraisers that allow teachers to purchase classroom supplies or even help to send a deserving student to college.

Charity: Creating a fundraiser through Mkfundme is the best way to raise money for a charity youre passionate about. Thousands of people are raising funds for a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, and you can support their mission to make a difference.

Emergency: When disaster or tragedy strikes, people turn their compassion into action by starting fundraisers to help the victims and their families. You can donate to an individual fundraiser during these times of emergency to make a direct and immediate impact.