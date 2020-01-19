X

Mixing Dance Music Advanced Course By Ask.Video for Android

In many ways, its all about the plugins, and nobody knows how to unleash the power of plugin FX than electronic music mixer and mastering engineer Daniel Wyatt. This course, shot live with Danny in the studio, explains how the magical and sometimes unexpectedly creative use of plugins can make all the difference in EDM mixing, or any kind of mix, that is looking to push the limits of creativity.

See how Daniel applies delay, in several different ways, to add life and energy. Learn about unusual applications of de-essing to isolate and control all kinds of non-vocal tracks. Then, watch how he applies compression and multi-band dynamics processors to enhance the sonic power of all kinds of instruments. The second half of this course zooms in on Dannys creative use of saturation, modulation FX and more!

So whether youre into EDM, rock or pop, learn the art of mixing from the master himself expert educator and engineer Daniel Wyatt!

This course is also published one our education websites macProVideo.com (macProVideo, macprovideo) and Ask.Video (AskVideo, askvideo).

MIXMASTER 201

Mixing Dance Music Advanced

Genre: Audio

25 Videos

1h 30m

What's new in version 7.1

Release January 19, 2020
Date Added January 19, 2020
Version 7.1

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

