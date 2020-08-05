Mix Colors & Paint - Color Masters Color Mixer Art simulates mixing real paints in different proportions, making it possible to preview the newly created colors without actually mixing the physical paints.

Mix Colors & Paint - Color Masters Color Mixer Art uses the primary colors to generate a great variety of colors shades. Just Drag the colors dropper to the pellet and generate the color of original color image and paint the outline image with that colors according to the original color image. The more the accurate color match the more stars you will get.

Steps:

* Drag the dropper to the color pellet

* Mix the colors to get the desire color shade

* Match the colors with the original color image

* Paint the outline image with generated color

* Outline image colors should be close to original color image to pass the level

Keep enjoying this puzzle game. Share with your friends and family. And do anti stress coloring

Contact us:

coloringforall.apps@gmail.com