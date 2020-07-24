Join or Sign In

Mix 94.9 for Android

By Hubbard Radio Free

Developer's Description

By Hubbard Radio

Download the free Mix 94.9 WREW app and enjoy your favorite Cincinnati, Ohio, FM radio station on the go!

Register and log in for the chance to win amazing prizes while you listen.

Kick off your morning with The Mix Morning Show at 6am! Jay will play the best music while you work during middays, and Bud will keep Cincinnati's Best Mix going at night!

From Prince to Maroon 5, Adele to Bruno Mars, Mix 94.9 combines the best sounds of pop, rock, and dance to create a playlist unlike any other. Create a personalized profile to like songs and favorite artists and get going in the morning with the built-in alarm clock!

Your favorite Cincy radio station is just a tap away with this fun, interactive Mix 94.9 WREW app!

Mix 94.9 WREW App Features:

Get notifications when your favorite bands come to town

Listen for your chance to win great rewards and prizes

Learn more about the artists you love

Wake up with the Mix 94.9 alarm clock

Your personalized profile that you use to listen on 949cincinnati.com is the same as your app profile

What's new in version 1.16.4

What's new in version 1.16.4

General

Release July 24, 2020
Date Added July 24, 2020
Version 1.16.4

Operating Systems Android

Operating Systems Android
Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
