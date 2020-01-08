Experience the Mix 104.9 mobile app! Mix 104.9 serves the Emporia, KS Area with Today's Best Hits. The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show airs weekdays from 5 am 10 pm The Drive with Sean Thornton airs weekdays from 2 pm 6 pm News, Sports, and Weather updates from the 24 hour KVOE Newsroom Mix 104.9 is the Voice of the Hornets. We carry Emporia State University Athletics, including Hornet Football, Hornet Basketball, and Lady Hornet Basketball Download for Free Now!