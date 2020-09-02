Sign in to add and modify your software
Easy booking for appointments at Mireille's Studio in Chicago
Located in the Gold Coast, Mireille's Studio specializes in facials (including chemical exfoliation, microdermabrasion, dermal infusion), waxing, eyebrow shaping/tinting/3D microblading, eyelash tinting/lifting/extensions, plus makeup application & lessons, as well as full-body massages.
French export Mireille Hamon's superb makeup artistry has been beautifying Chicagoans for over 20 years including a wide range of celebrities at the Oprah Winfrey Show from 1991-2011.
In this app you can find:
About Us, Book Appointment, Contact Us, Map, Events, Facebook, Photos