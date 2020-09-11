Mira is a trauma support app for self-management and tracking of symptoms such as flashbacks, anxiety, and dissociation. Our mission is to improve the way people recover from trauma and PTSD.

Miras features include:

- On-demand support tools based on clinically established grounding exercises

- Therapeutic writing prompts that help users identify their triggers and process memories

- Journaling tools for tracking events and symptoms

- Educational modules that help users identify and understand trauma symptoms