MintWalk is a Goal based Mutual Fund Investing platform to help people realize their dreams. It draws from behavioral finance and Nobel prize winning Prospect theory to offer clean, immersive and non-intimidating user experience which is focused on what really matters for users.

Underlying analytics and technology powering the platform is unparalleled in the Indian financial space. It has been created along with PwC India by a world class MintWalk team of professionals (MBAs, PhDs, behavioral finance experts and design consultants) with experience in investing, design, behavioral finance and machine learning domain. We have come together to breakdown the complexity, lack of transparency and the one-size fits all approach thats common today in financial services.

We understand that finance can be intimidating. Even with multiple decades of individual finance & investing experience we seldom felt comfortable with the solutions marketed to us by our banks/ advisors.

MintWalk is our attempt to set things right.

To provide you with a simple and smart path towards your goals (dreams) driven by some of the smartest analytics behind the scene.

Why MintWalk

We customizes every Plan for you. Suggesting Mutual Fund product allocations arrived post thousand hours of simulations to ensure your money is protected while earning returns.

We suggest Mutual Fund products which have been analyzed based on years of performance over multiple parameters.

We do not claim to possess crystal balls and are skeptical of anyone else claiming to predict the best performing Mutual Funds. But our customized approach and analytics backed recommendations ensure that our recommended Mutual Funds give you solutions that control risk while ensuring good returns.

MintWalk is SIMPLE

While distilling everything down to essentials, all we want is to help you achieve your dreams.

We ensure

- Simple Path to your Dream

- No Complex Choices

- No Jargons

Our team has worked with hundreds of actual users to understand their pain points and what they care about the most.

Crafted by Users like You

MintWalk is smarter than your typical wealth manager. Our millionaire client list attests to this fact.

- Your goals, your age, your tax bracket etc. are amongst multiple parameters we consider while customizing the right plan for you.

- We prioritize safety and consistency of performance with independent and unbiased suggestions.

- Our smart algorithms get your closer to your dreams by changing your savings mix to reduce risks.

How do these algorithms work

- Artificial Intelligence based systems which understand and anticipate your needs better

- Proprietary algorithms developed by a world class team

- Extensive years of analyzing a) Millions of data points b) Thousands of securities c) Hundreds of portfolios to create the best investment path for you.

MintWalk is hassle FREE

- 100% Digital, 100% Paperless

- First transaction in less than 5 minutes

- Portfolio tracking at your fingertips

We know how countless times we give up on things half way because it requires so much paperwork, documents to be mailed and innumerable phone calls. We designed MintWalk for digital consumers - geared to reduce hassles.

Our easy process includes direct linkages with KYC registration agencies, Mutual Funds and payment gateway services to ensure frictionless and fast transactions.

We provide Flexible SIP plans to automate your investments while at the same time giving you the flexibility of changing the SIP dates and amounts.

We would love to hear about your experience and feedback on MintWalk. Do write to us on feedback@mintwalk.com