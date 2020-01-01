State parks are typically established by a state to preserve a location on account of its natural beauty, historic interest, or recreational potential. Find fun and adventure for the whole family in Minnesota's state parks and recreation areas.

Need a hand choosing the right park to visit?

Preview a park before you go! Take a virtual tour - there's one for every state park, and many state trails and state water trails.

MINNESOTA NATIONAL RECREATION TRAILS invite you to explore Minnesotas great national system of trails and greenways. Youll find trails that bring our communities closer together. Youll discover nature and wildlife. Youll enjoy fitness and family fun. Celebrate Minnesota's history and future on a National Recreation Trail!

Minnesota National Recreation Trails provides numerous outdoor recreation activities in a variety of urban, rural, and remote areas.

Visitors can access detailed information about a particular Trail, search for different trail activities, or get a list of all the Trails in Minnesota.

