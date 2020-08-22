Join or Sign In

Minky's Pastel Rainbow for iOS

By Minkyung Chung $1.99

Developer's Description

By Minkyung Chung

Minkys Pastel Rainbow photo filters turns your photos into creative magical masterpieces!

30 unique pastel rainbow filters are perfect for your social media & digital album photos.

Snap a photo or choose one from your photo library. Then try a variety of rainbow filter effects and pick one you like. You can adjust the intensity of the photo filter effects to give more subtle & natural effects.

No ads, No in-app purchases, No subscriptions!

Have all of these dreamy photo filters.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.03

General

Release August 22, 2020
Date Added August 22, 2020
Version 1.03

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
