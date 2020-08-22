Sign in to add and modify your software
Minkys Pastel Rainbow photo filters turns your photos into creative magical masterpieces!
30 unique pastel rainbow filters are perfect for your social media & digital album photos.
Snap a photo or choose one from your photo library. Then try a variety of rainbow filter effects and pick one you like. You can adjust the intensity of the photo filter effects to give more subtle & natural effects.
No ads, No in-app purchases, No subscriptions!
Have all of these dreamy photo filters.