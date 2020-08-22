Minkys Pastel Rainbow photo filters turns your photos into creative magical masterpieces!

30 unique pastel rainbow filters are perfect for your social media & digital album photos.

Snap a photo or choose one from your photo library. Then try a variety of rainbow filter effects and pick one you like. You can adjust the intensity of the photo filter effects to give more subtle & natural effects.

No ads, No in-app purchases, No subscriptions!

Have all of these dreamy photo filters.