Emulator for action-adventure video game in which, in the skin of Link and with the help of Ezero, you must gather the four elements to restore the minish sword and turn it into the Quadruple Sword, which will be able to destroy Vaati, who He has petrified the Princess. You must also find throughout the adventure the Stones of Luck, special artifacts, fragments of a medallion, to successfully form a complete stone of luck.