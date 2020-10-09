Are you often feeling sad, lonely, doubtful, or frustrated? Are you also frequently emotionally burdened by guilt, distrust, jealousy, envy, shyness, apathy, and other complex feelings?

Do you want to improve your life, increase your emotional intelligence and feel calm, relaxed, confident, and overall happier? If meditation, Yoga, and other mindfulness practices are not for you, its time to coach yourself a little psychology.

Welcome to Mindspa the all in one app for your mental health wellbeing.

Using a variety of psychology based self improvement articles, self assessment tools, mental wellness workouts, and life improvement courses, we help you cope with difficult emotions in order to make your life better.

Say yes to personalised and professional self development and see your life grow daily.

SELF GROWTH & MENTAL WELLBEING ARTICLES

Find resources, mental wellness tips, and tools to familiarise with your emotions, to better understand your needs and to help you focus and to achieve your desires, for your personal life as well as your relationships with others. We provide practical advice and accessible tools to support your mental wellbeing every day.

PERSONAL DIARY & STATS

Use the in-built mood and psychotherapeutic diary to track your moods, emotions, or situations in your personal life that inspired you or make you feel down. Use it as a self assessment tool to improve your overall mental wellness. Statistics and analytics will help you identify the areas where you need to work more.

PSYCHOSUTRA - SELF HELP WORKOUTS

As a self coaching app, Mindspa features mental workouts for many negative feelings such as shyness, envy, loneliness, apathy, anger, frustration, anxiety, resentment. All mental workouts are neatly divided and feature tasks that you need to perform for long-term self improvement.

PERSONAL DEVELOPMENT COURSES

Whether you want to develop a new skill like become more attentive or confident, or overcome mental conditions like anxiety or the constant feeling of negativity and sadness, the Mindspa Courses can be of great help for your mental wellbeing.

EMERGENCY CHATBOT

Are you having a panic attack? Your anxiety is overwhelmingly high? Have you had an argument with your partner or a family member? Are you having troubles coping after a traumatic event? Do you need to vent away but no one is there to listen? Use the Emergency section and let's talk it over. We guarantee you that you'll feel better after a therapeutic chat.

BOOST YOUR MENTAL HEALTH WELLBEING & EMOTIONAL WELLNESS WITH:

- Articles, cases and tips, covering psychology themes and real life events;

- Diary, a psychotherapeutic journal with daily submissions and useful analytics;

- Psychosutra, an impressive collection of coping-skills techniques for working with feelings, emotions and specific conditions;

- Courses, enrollable online programs with psychotherapeutic tasks on dedicated topics

- Personality tests, to help you determine which tools are right for you;

- Emergency, a chatbot simulation to support you in critical situations;

- And much more...

Start a positive shift in your mental wellbeing now!

Psychoeducation is often the first step for mental health improvement, and it consists in providing information and support to better understand and cope with a certain condition or emotionally straining circumstance. While it does not substitute psychotherapy, Mindspa can be a powerful complement to classic therapy, and it can be a great tool where a psychologist help is not easily accessible or affordable.

Download Mindspa the best wellbeing coach for personal growth & emotional intellect!

In case of issues or questions, don't hesitate to get in touch with us - write us at contact@mindspa.me