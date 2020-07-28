This Meditation app is a tool to help you create mindfulness and do a meditation session wherever you happen to be. Simply pull out your iPhone or iPad, push play on one of our meditations and slip into a meditative state.

* Download the app now for free & you will get 2 free meditations to try. For a single in-app purchase you can unlock ALL meditations that the app contains. *

So, what really is meditation?

Meditation has been around for centuries, and the benefits are enormous. It is simply setting time aside to do something good for yourself. Here is what meditation can achieve for you...

Connect with your mind

Reduce the toxic emotions and negative thoughts

Get you in touch with your creative side

Enhance your brain function

Achieve clarity and mental focus

Sharpen your skills

Connect with your subconscious for success, peace and happiness

De-stress and create balance

Helps reduce burnout

Aids in the healing of health effects from stress

What about Mindfulness?

Mindfulness is a mental state achieved by focusing your awareness on the present moment, calmly acknowledging and accepting your feelings, thoughts, and body sensations. It is basically being more aware of what you are doing in the here and now.

As meditation is intentionally setting time aside to do something good for yourself, mindfulness meditation is setting time aside to really be present and aware of yourself and the space you are in.

- Guided Meditations

This app contains guided meditations. These are a great way to help you with mindful meditation. Nicola coaches you and guides you to be aware of your feelings and your body sensations. It is all too easy for the mind to wander off on some tangent, so Nicola guides you and keeps bringing you back to the present moment awareness.

If you are relatively new to mindful meditation, Nicola's guidance can help you achieve a state of calm in your mind without the chatter. Her voice combined with soft enchanting music will guide you into a present and mindful meditation.

- Music Meditations

If you are more experienced at meditation, simply having background music can help you enter your mind into a relaxed state.

These tracks in the app contain soft background music that helps relax your mind. Soothing sounds of running water, chimes, or bush life brings calmness and reduces the number of thoughts that may be going through your head.

People respond differently to different background sounds. This app offers different music meditation options so you can find what works best for you.

- Isochronic Tone Meditations

This app also contains isochronic tone meditations. This is a new form of meditation that helps induce a desired brainwave state. How it works is the isochronic tone causes your brain to generate the same frequency brainwave as the tone you are hearing. It is called a 'frequency following response'.

Changing the frequency in your brain can bring you into deep relaxation and reduce stress levels. It can help you achieve deeper sleep with lucid dreams. Isochronic meditation can help make it easier to change habits and addictions your brain currently has.

(Please note that isochronic tone meditations is not a magic cure to any symptoms, it is simply a tool to aid you in achieving the desired outcome).

If you have not heard isochronic tones before, try it out as it will give you a unique experience and see how it makes you feel.

