Everyday Mindfulness and Meditation for Stress, Anxiety, Sleep, Focus, Fitness, and More. Find Out What Meditation And Mindfulness Can Do for You. MindTastik meditation app makes the ancient art of meditation relevant to your modern life. Our wide range of guided meditations deals with the challenges that people face every day, by moving you into a deeper state of consciousness, where you can let go of negative thought patterns and prime your subconscious mind to receive everything that you desire.

We also help you to be mindful of your reactions to the meditations and journal any thoughts, feelings or emotions that come up, giving you greater insight into your internal state and how to manage it.

Topics of our guided meditations include:

Substance abuse & addiction

Teenage issues

Anxiety & stress management

Self-esteem & confidence

Depression

Self-help & personal development

Phobias & fears

Love & relationships

Relaxation & stress relief

Insomnia

Women's health

Weight loss & eating disorders

Mindfulness guide on how to integrate the meditations

Meditation for Any Level

Whether youre an expert or a novice, tune into guided meditations tailored to your experience level. Relax with bite-sized mini-meditations or find inner peace in a longer session. Meditation is like exercise, regular practice will get the best results and the longer your session, the more effective it will be. When you get into the habit of meditating regularly, youll start to notice changes in your life.

Fall Asleep Faster, Sleep Better

The quality of your sleep can have a huge impact on the quality of your life. We offer a wide range of sleep meditations and relaxing music and soundscapes to help you fall asleep faster and deeper and wake up feeling refreshed.

Why meditate?

- Meditation sessions help keep your mind and body in coherence with each other.

- Feel more relaxed, in tune and inflow

- Reduce stress

- Conquer fears and anxiety

- Transform and overcome bad habits

- Develop healthier habits

- Understand your psyche and free yourself from limiting beliefs

Features

New content added weekly

Listen to short or long audio sessions

Conquer fears and overcome bad habits like smoking with hypnosis

Clear your psyche and free yourself from anxiety

Develop healthier habits through our targeted daily meditations

Through meditation, you can connect to a deeper, calmer sense of who you are. Youll sleep better, feel better and make every day the best it can be.

Get the meditation app that understands you and what youre going through. Download MindT now for FREE!

If you choose to unlock app video by purchasing the subscription, payment will be charged to your iTunes account, and your account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period. Auto-renewal may be turned off at any time by going to your settings in the iTunes Store after purchase. Subscription price starts at $9.99 USD per month & $79.99 per year. We also offer a lifetime subscription for $199.99 which paid for by an on-off upfront payment with unlimited access to MindT courses forever. Prices are in U.S. dollars, may vary in countries other than the U.S. and are subject to change without notice. No cancellation of the current subscription is allowed during the active subscription period.

