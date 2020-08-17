Join or Sign In

Millionaire's Inspirations for iOS

By Nauman Khan Free

Developer's Description

By Nauman Khan

Millionaire's Sayings is an eye-opening compilation of best- how to get rich quotes - said by the famous successful investors and experienced millionaires.

The selected quotes are practical and insightful. They illustrate proven wealth building techniques, etiquette and habits for you to learn from. These techniques are able to make an instant difference - if followed- in your finances and experience about life. A must have companion in your journey towards high finances and wealth independence. Therefore, Don't miss your chance to get hands on some superb motivational material.

It is a common experience that money brings fame with it. But how to fetch fame & money? This app will help you get your answer.

Most of us are inspired by the Success stories of many millionaires from across the globe.

Here is your chance to customized your mobile phone with the latest and best free quotes provided to you by "Millionaire's Sayings" app now.

what Millionaire's Sayings mobile app offers?

The app contains substantial collection of interesting and realistic quotes by the famous millionaires like Larry Ellison, Steve Jobs, and Warren Buffett. In this application, millionaire's sayings are uploaded in a huge collection that will give you an insight into the minds of rich people. Making your own way towards being a millionaire. Quotes and Sayings will be updated on the weekly or monthly basis, so that you are never short of the fuel for motivation.

Features

Millionaire's Sayings app for mobile phones provide thousands of quotes in written and visual form.

High-speed loading, therefore you can also save your data flow.

Quotes are according to names of millionaires, therefore, you can easily find quotes from your famous businessmen.

By Millionaire's Sayings app, you can access thousands of quotes swiftly.

Quotes are sorted according to their time, date, rating and popularity.

Benefits

Become a healthier, better, wealthier and happier person by following the experience of popular millionaires of the world.

Proven results.

In order to succeed and gather large wealth, a shift takes place in your mindset.

Provides Entrepreneur motivations for the future millionaires.

Therefore, read 10 to 20 quotes daily, you will see the better business results in your life.

Here are some of the famous quotes like:

I don't pay good wages because I have a lot of money; I have a lot of money because I pay good wages.Robert Bosch

That man is richest whose pleasures are cheapest.Henry David Thoreau

These and other kinds of motivational quotes are available in Millionaire's Sayings app. So hurry up and download Millionaire's Sayings app now and learn how to be a rich man.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0

General

Release August 17, 2020
Date Added August 17, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.1 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
