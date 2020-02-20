Millie Bobby Brown is an English actress, model and film producer. She rose to prominence for her role as Eleven in the Netflix science fiction horror series Stranger Things,[2] for which she received Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. At age 13, she became one of the youngest nominees in Emmy history.[3] Her film debut came in 2019 with the monster film Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

Brown is the youngest person to feature on the Time 100 list of the world's most influential people and is the youngest person to be appointed as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

millie bobby brown wallpaper

millie bobby brown and finn wolfhard wallpaper

millie bobby brown backgrounds

millie bobby brown hd wallpaper

millie bobby brown lockscreen

wallpaper of millie bobby brown

millie bobby brown pictures

millie bobby brown tik tok

Before her breakthrough role in Stranger Things (2016), her family was facing a difficult financial situation. Because of that, they were practically living with her aunt.