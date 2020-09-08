Join or Sign In

Miller & Miller for Android

By Auction Mobility Free

This app provides the user Miller & Miller Auctions located at 59 Webster St, New Hamburg, Ontario is Canadas trusted seller of high-value collections. Specialties include art and antiques, watches and jewellery, and high-value collectibles. It provides serious collectors with a trusted place to buy and sell. With the Miller & Miller app, you can preview, watch and bid in our auctions from your mobile or tablet device. Participate in our sales while on-the-go and gain access to the following features: Quick Registration Following upcoming lots of interest Push notifications to ensure you engage on items of interest Track bidding history and activity Watch live auctions.

Release September 8, 2020
Date Added September 8, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
