This app provides the user Miller & Miller Auctions located at 59 Webster St, New Hamburg, Ontario is Canadas trusted seller of high-value collections. Specialties include art and antiques, watches and jewellery, and high-value collectibles. It provides serious collectors with a trusted place to buy and sell. With the Miller & Miller app, you can preview, watch and bid in our auctions from your mobile or tablet device. Participate in our sales while on-the-go and gain access to the following features: Quick Registration Following upcoming lots of interest Push notifications to ensure you engage on items of interest Track bidding history and activity Watch live auctions.