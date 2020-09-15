MFERD is a not-for-profit organization conceived in 2004 with the vision of providing a common platform to Muslim educational institutions for sharing, networking, co-ordinating and co-operating among themselves, thereby complementing the efforts of individuals, professionals and organizations in achieving excellence in the field of education within the boundaries of Islamic Shariah.

Our aim is to address various challenges faced by Muslim educational institutions and find solutions through collaboration, research and development.

One of our major objectives is to provide quality education by formulating and designing a value based curriculum for schools to nurture and culture our future generations with Etiquettes (Tarbiyat), Education (Taleem) and Excellence (Miyaar).

MFERD is a community of global educators from different fields who endeavour, encourage, share ideas and mutually work with one another for the success and uplifment of the Ummah, for the Ummah and by the Ummah.

MFERD is a registered trust and has a central office at Hyderabad (Telengana) to coordinate its activities.