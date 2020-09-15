Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Millat Foundation Education Research & Development for iOS

By Gleam Technologies Free

Developer's Description

By Gleam Technologies

MFERD is a not-for-profit organization conceived in 2004 with the vision of providing a common platform to Muslim educational institutions for sharing, networking, co-ordinating and co-operating among themselves, thereby complementing the efforts of individuals, professionals and organizations in achieving excellence in the field of education within the boundaries of Islamic Shariah.

Our aim is to address various challenges faced by Muslim educational institutions and find solutions through collaboration, research and development.

One of our major objectives is to provide quality education by formulating and designing a value based curriculum for schools to nurture and culture our future generations with Etiquettes (Tarbiyat), Education (Taleem) and Excellence (Miyaar).

MFERD is a community of global educators from different fields who endeavour, encourage, share ideas and mutually work with one another for the success and uplifment of the Ummah, for the Ummah and by the Ummah.

MFERD is a registered trust and has a central office at Hyderabad (Telengana) to coordinate its activities.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release September 15, 2020
Date Added September 15, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Duolingo - Language Lessons

Free
Practice speaking, reading, listening and writing.
iOS
Duolingo - Language Lessons

Mod Creator for Minecraft

Free
Create and share your own Add-Ons, skins, and mods for Minecraft.
iOS
Mod Creator for Minecraft

Adda247

Free
Government job in your pocket.
iOS
Adda247

CRDP-Ebooks

Free
CRDP-Ebooks.
iOS
CRDP-Ebooks

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now