Order your favorite Milios sandwiches right from your phone! Our new Milio's app makes ordering on the go easier than ever. You can explore and order from our entire menu of delicious sandwiches, sides, drinks, desserts & catering options! Find a Milios nearby and well even save your favorite sandwich orders and locations. We know youre gonna love it!

Our sandwiches are served on our signature bread, baked fresh every 4 hours, in every store, every day! Voted 'Best Sandwich Spot' by Madison Magazine.

Online Tracking Opt Out Guide: https://www.olo.com/on-line-tracking-opt-out-guide/