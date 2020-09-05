MilGrasp is the school management software build to bridge the gap between parents, students, teachers and administrators. Often it is seen that parents are not in a loop of what is going in the school. MilGrasp tries to make communication between school and parents much more easier. And also the internal coordination of the school can be easily managed by MilGrasp. Every minute details related to school will be updated to you through this app even if you are not within the school premises.

MilGrasp is compatible with all types of educational institutes be it a preschool, day school, hostel/boarding school, college & university & coaching institutes. MilGrasp has made a mobile-ready cloud-based ERP for all the educational institutes.

India has encountered a huge rise in the number of mobile internet users. Almost every individual today is using mobile internet for some of the other purposes. Keeping this tremendous growth of mobile internet users in mind, Milgrasp has taken an opportunity to develop and deploy the mobile-ready ERP solution to academic institutions.