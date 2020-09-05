Join or Sign In

Milgrasp Admin & Teachers for iOS

By Krunal D Vasoya Free

Developer's Description

By Krunal D Vasoya

MilGrasp is the school management software build to bridge the gap between parents, students, teachers and administrators. Often it is seen that parents are not in a loop of what is going in the school. MilGrasp tries to make communication between school and parents much more easier. And also the internal coordination of the school can be easily managed by MilGrasp. Every minute details related to school will be updated to you through this app even if you are not within the school premises.

MilGrasp is compatible with all types of educational institutes be it a preschool, day school, hostel/boarding school, college & university & coaching institutes. MilGrasp has made a mobile-ready cloud-based ERP for all the educational institutes.

India has encountered a huge rise in the number of mobile internet users. Almost every individual today is using mobile internet for some of the other purposes. Keeping this tremendous growth of mobile internet users in mind, Milgrasp has taken an opportunity to develop and deploy the mobile-ready ERP solution to academic institutions.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 5.5.4

General

Release September 5, 2020
Date Added September 5, 2020
Version 5.5.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone SE (1st generation), iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE (2nd generation), iPad Air, iPad Air Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 2 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Air 2, iPad Air 2 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 3 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 4, iPad mini 4 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (9.7â??inch), iPad Pro (9.7â??inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (5th generation), iPad (5th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (2nd generation), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (2nd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (10.5â??inch), iPad Pro (10.5â??inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (6th generation), iPad (6th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (11â??inch), iPad Pro (11â??inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (3rd generation), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (3rd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini (5th generation), iPad mini (5th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Air (3rd generation), iPad Air (3rd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (7th generation), iPad (7th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (11â??inch) (2nd generation), iPad Pro (11â??inch) (2nd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (4th generation), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (4th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

