Milestones - Track your Personal Project's Status for Android

By Davis Miyashiro Free

Motivation

Milestones was born out of my frustration with To-Do Apps, Calendar Reminders and Project Management apps to provide a simple way to keep track of a sequence of related tasks to reach a goal.

By creating projects with a target goal and breaking them into well-defined tasks, it's easy to visualize what you have to do and track your progress.

How does it work?

Milestones helps you to create and manage small Projects with visual feedback on their progress. You can also set recurring reminders to keep you alert about daily tasks and a due date that will send notifications about the Project's status.

What's new in version 1.0.5

Release January 17, 2020
Date Added January 17, 2020
Version 1.0.5

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
