X

Mike's Eagle Cleaners for Android

By SPOT Business Systems Free

Developer's Description

By SPOT Business Systems

Mike's Eagle Cleaners Mobile provides instant access to your personal Mike's Eagle Cleaners account and customer information, giving you the ability to track your orders as they are processed, view your cleaning history and receipts, and much more. Schedule a free on-demand route pickup or simply let the store know that you will be in to grab your itemsall with the push of a button. Mike's Eagle Cleaners Mobile will even notify you when your order is ready for pickup, as well as pass along any special information or promotion.

Features listed below are subject to the specific operating polices of your Dry Cleaner:

1) Track your orders in process and view past order history, and receipts.

2) Request a free On-Demand route pickup.

3) Notify the Mike's Eagle Cleaners store that you are on your way to pick up your ready orders. Theyll pull and have them available when you walk in.

4) View your customer account information, including your contact information, payment methods, cleaning preferences, etc.

5) Quickly contact Mike's Eagle Cleaners by phone or email and access their website all directly from your device.

6) Receive automatic notifications when your orders are ready for pickup notifications, complete with order count and descriptions.

7) Refer a friend and receive credit towards your next cleaning service.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.7.3064.0

General

Release January 20, 2020
Date Added January 20, 2020
Version 1.7.3064.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Carousell: Snap-Sell, Chat-Buy

Free
Snap, List, Sell - Selling made as simple as taking a photo.
Android
Carousell: Snap-Sell, Chat-Buy

Bumble -- Date. Meet Friends. Network.

Free
Meet, date, and friend people faster and easier than ever
Android
Bumble -- Date. Meet Friends. Network.

BBC News

Free
Get the latest world and regional news from the BBC's global network.
Android
BBC News

Be My Eyes - Helping the blind

Free
Lend your eyes to a blind person in need through a live video connection or be assisted by the network of sighted users.
Android
Be My Eyes - Helping the blind

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping