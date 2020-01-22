MigraineManager is your personal health assistant to help you track & share your headaches more easily and more effectively.

MigraineManager is designed with leading neurologists and people with headaches.

It is your personal assistant to better track your headaches, with its complete & user-friendly diary, to better understand your headache, to better manage your headaches, with useful reminders & tips.

It is also your assistant during your consultations with your neurologist, thanks to a structured, interactive and actionable web dashboard (this dashboard is only available for pro users), to visualize the efficacy of your treatment.

If you have any questions or issues, feel free to contact us via support@MigraineManager.care !

FEATURES

Between appointments

Track your headaches

Thanks to the diary, you can log your headaches seamlessly. You can also log your side effects, your appointments and any other headache-related event. This will allow the assistant to help you with your headaches.

Understand your headaches

MigraineManager is more than just a diary. It helps you understand your headaches, thanks to personalized summaries

Manage your headaches

MigraineManager aims to help you better manage your headaches, from medication reminders to personalized tips.

During appointments (pro version only)

Visualize your headaches & the treatment efficacy with your neurologist

The MigraineManager web dashboard allows your neurologist and yourself to have a structured, interactive and actionable view of your headaches. This allows your appointments to be focused on the future instead of the past.

FAQs

Is MigraineManager free?

Yes, MigraineManager is free for all patients.

Who are you, why do you do this?

We are a Belgian team, personally impacted by neurological disorders like migraine and epilepsy.

Chronic diseases, like headaches, are tough. Unlike temporary diseases, they dont just need to be treated (because current technologies dont allow complete healing). They also need to be understood and managed.

That's why we're here: we want to help people with headaches, and their neurologists, better track, understand & manage the headaches.

Is my data safe with you?

We use the best standards in encrypted communication protocols, so that your data is always safely handled. Want more info? Contact us at support@MigraineManager.care.

OUR COMMITMENT TO QUALITY

The Epione Application MigraineManager is part of the Epione Platform, a class I medical software (under EU/MDD regulation) consisting of an Epione Application and Epione Dashboard intended for patients and healthcare professionals to monitor the patients chronic neurological disorders. The Epione Application MigraineManager and the Epione Dashboard are specifically intended for patients and healthcare professionals to monitor the patients headache.

Note: this medical device is no substitution for normal care or practice. The data displayed is informative but may be useful to the doctor to support treatment decision. A doctor should always be contacted in case of any symptoms that are not within the expectation.