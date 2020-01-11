X

Mighty Loader & Dump Truck SIM for Android

By Fun Blocky Games Free

Developer's Description

By Fun Blocky Games

ARE YOU UP FOR SOME HEAVY CONSTRUCTION WORK?!

This is the fantastic mighty loader and rugged truck simulator which you all waited for! In this majestic construction vehicle parker game you have to practice your precision driving skills in order to complete the construction of the new big 3D city by New Orleans. Use all your parker skills and show your colleagues that you are the most capable mighty loader and rugged dump truck parker ever!

DRIVE THE MOST HEAVY CONSTRUCTION VEHICLES!

Practice your city builder skills by precision driving the heavy construction vehicles to the city builder marked spots. Be smart and use your fantastic mighty loader and heavy dump truck insights. Complete all the missions and collect all the construction vehicles to be used in this majestic city builder simulator!

Key Features:

Fantastic mighty loader & rugged dump truck simulator!

Majestic city builder simulator with real construction vehicles!

Practise your heavy duty cars parker skills!

Get ready for real hard and heavy constructor working!

Complete all the majestic missions and collect all the vehicles!

More police car driving sim and New Orleans driving games coming soon!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2

General

Release January 11, 2020
Date Added January 11, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

The Sims Mobile

Free
Create your Sims' unique personalities, relationships, and home.
Android
The Sims Mobile

Fallout Shelter

Free
Control a state-of-the-art underground Vault from Vault-Tec.
Android
Fallout Shelter

The Sims FreePlay

Free
Discover your sims story on the go. Find true love and grow your family.
Android
The Sims FreePlay

Airport City

Free
Build your very own personal airport and send hundreds of flights into the sky.
Android
Airport City

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping