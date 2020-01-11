ARE YOU UP FOR SOME HEAVY CONSTRUCTION WORK?!

This is the fantastic mighty loader and rugged truck simulator which you all waited for! In this majestic construction vehicle parker game you have to practice your precision driving skills in order to complete the construction of the new big 3D city by New Orleans. Use all your parker skills and show your colleagues that you are the most capable mighty loader and rugged dump truck parker ever!

DRIVE THE MOST HEAVY CONSTRUCTION VEHICLES!

Practice your city builder skills by precision driving the heavy construction vehicles to the city builder marked spots. Be smart and use your fantastic mighty loader and heavy dump truck insights. Complete all the missions and collect all the construction vehicles to be used in this majestic city builder simulator!

Key Features:

Fantastic mighty loader & rugged dump truck simulator!

Majestic city builder simulator with real construction vehicles!

Practise your heavy duty cars parker skills!

Get ready for real hard and heavy constructor working!

Complete all the majestic missions and collect all the vehicles!

More police car driving sim and New Orleans driving games coming soon!