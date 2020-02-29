Micke & Minni Wallpapers HD : Cartoon provides images for Mickey mouse Fans.

FEATURES APP:

- Best selection photos in HD quality

- High screen image resolution.

- Set as wallpaper in the phone

- Optimized battery usage.

HOW TO USE:

1. Open this app.

2. Choose your favorite picture

3. Tap the "Plus" button

4. Tap the "Set as wallpaper" button to apply

5. Your wallpaper has been changed

Thank you, enjoy friend

Category :

1. Mickey

2. Minnie

3. Mickey & Minnie

4. Mickey & Minnie Icon

5. Mickey and Minnie

DISCLAIMER:

This app is not officially endorsed. The information contained or used on this app is for general information purpose only. All content is copyrighted and or trademarked to their respective owners and use for this wallpaper app is included in the fair usage guidelines. This app is aimed solely for Fans and helps them find an easier way to organize images as their mobile wallpaper.