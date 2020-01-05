Michigan's BIG Show starring Michael Patrick Shiels is a personality-based, newsmaker interview show covering state, national and international politics in a non-partisan manner. Shiels skillfully mixes politics, which he refers to "as the family business" with the news & business topics you're interested in. He asks the newsmakers relevant questionspointed, but with respectand recognizes that listening is the most important quality of a good interviewer. The app allows you to listen to the show LIVE or to podcasts on-demand and chat with MPS when we're live.