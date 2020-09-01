Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Michi Japan Road Guide & Map for Android

By Pcrafts Free

Developer's Description

By Pcrafts

Welcome to the biggest English-language app for Japan road trippers!

Get ready to explore Japan but differently. Did you know that it's one of the best countries for road trips and camping adventures? Have you ever bathed in a wild hot spring (onsen) in the snow-covered mountains? Or camped for free in a Japanese beach? Download this app and find inspiration to explore Japan, outside of the beaten path.

This app will be your indispensable companion to find everything you need on the road. Over 10,000 locations:

- ONSEN: from wild hot springs to elegant spa bathhouses

- ROADSIDE STATIONS (michi-no-eki ): park for free to rest or even spend the night

- CAMPINGS: free and paid, near cities or lost in nature

- RYOKANS: our selection of the best traditional inns where you can rest in comfort

- LAUNDRETTES: easily wash and dry all your clothes on the road

FREE TO EXPLORE

This app is entirely free to use explore without getting lost in translation :) Find adventure and save money on accommodation by staying or camping for free and visiting cheap local hot springs and ryokans.

We travelled across Japan for several months, and designed the app that we wished had existed. Hit the road and fearlessly explore the hidden treasures of Japan. Happy travels!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 0.1.5

General

Release September 1, 2020
Date Added September 1, 2020
Version 0.1.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Maps - Navigate & Explore

Free
Navigate your world faster and easier with Google Maps.
Android
Maps - Navigate & Explore

Google Earth

Free
Gain a new world perspective exploring the globe with a swipe of your finger.
Android
Google Earth

MAPS.ME - Offline Map and Travel Navigation

Free
Access worldwide offline maps with navigation, driving directions & traffic info.
Android
MAPS.ME - Offline Map and Travel Navigation

GasBuddy: Find Cheap Gas

Free
Save money, save time and never pay full price for gas again.
Android
GasBuddy: Find Cheap Gas

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now