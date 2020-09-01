Welcome to the biggest English-language app for Japan road trippers!

Get ready to explore Japan but differently. Did you know that it's one of the best countries for road trips and camping adventures? Have you ever bathed in a wild hot spring (onsen) in the snow-covered mountains? Or camped for free in a Japanese beach? Download this app and find inspiration to explore Japan, outside of the beaten path.

This app will be your indispensable companion to find everything you need on the road. Over 10,000 locations:

- ONSEN: from wild hot springs to elegant spa bathhouses

- ROADSIDE STATIONS (michi-no-eki ): park for free to rest or even spend the night

- CAMPINGS: free and paid, near cities or lost in nature

- RYOKANS: our selection of the best traditional inns where you can rest in comfort

- LAUNDRETTES: easily wash and dry all your clothes on the road

FREE TO EXPLORE

This app is entirely free to use explore without getting lost in translation :) Find adventure and save money on accommodation by staying or camping for free and visiting cheap local hot springs and ryokans.

We travelled across Japan for several months, and designed the app that we wished had existed. Hit the road and fearlessly explore the hidden treasures of Japan. Happy travels!