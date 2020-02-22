About Of Michael Jackson:

Michael Joseph Jackson is a singer and songwriter from the United States. He is known as the "King of Pop" and popularized the dance movement "Moonwalk" which has become his trademark.

Born: August 29, 1958, Gary, Indiana, USA

Died: June 25, 2009, Holmby Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States

Net worth: 1. $ 1,178 million U.S. (2009 forecast)

Cause of death: Heart attack caused by propofol and benzodiazepine poisoning

Son: Paris-Michael Katherine Jackson, Prince Michael Jackson II, Michael Joseph Jackson, Jr...

TOP LIST M.J:

.Billie Jean

.Beat It - Single Version

.Smooth Criminal - Shortened Version

.Thriller

.They Dont Care About Us - Brazil Version

.You Are Not Alone

.The Way You Make Me Feel

.Remember the Time - Video Edit

.Bad

.Earth Song

.And Others...

Note:You can play all songs in this application without using an internet network...

