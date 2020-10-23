Metro Heating & Cooling is a family owned and operated company. We have been serving the Pittsburgh and surrounding areas since 1957, when William W.C. Wessner Sr founded the company. We are now on our 3rd generation.

The company has maintained key staff, and thanks to our installers and service technicians, some of whom have been with us for over 20 years, keeping the quality and reputation of our work and company intact.

Now with our app you can connect with us on the go!

Some features include:

- App-Only rewards program

- Voice recorder diagnosis tool so you can record that funny sound your ac unit is making for us.

- Sharing capability so you can refer us to your friends and family that may need ac or furnace help as well.

- A gallery of photos of happy, satisfied customers.

- Push notifications so you're informed on new deals and specials that we offer.

- And much more...