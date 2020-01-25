Ridlr is a public transport ticketing and commuting app thats apt for your daily intra-city travel needs. Get rid of queues and hassles of carrying change by buying your DMRC Airport line Metro Ticket, Mumbai Metro (SKIIIP) tickets, BEST Mumbai bus tickets, NMMT AC bus tickets, MBMT bus tickets on select routes as well as recharging your BEST pass, Mumbai metro smart card using the Ridlr app.

You can also get timetable for Metro, Local Trains, Monorail, BEST and NMMT buses in Mumbai. Stay informed about multiple modes of transport, with route display on the map. Plan your commute with traffic updates and alerts about delays, cancellations, mega blocks, etc. directly on your smart phone.

App Highlights - Go Cashless. No more queues :

1) DMRC - Single Journey Mobile Ticketing

- Buy your Single Journey on the mobile. Just scan and go

2) Reliance Mumbai Metro - Mobile ticketing and Smart Card Recharge

- Buy your Single Journey, Return Journey, Trip Pass and Stored Value pass on the mobile. Just scan and go!

- Recharge your Mumbai Metro smart card with a few simple steps on Ridlr app

- Get Mumbai Metro train timetable, routes and map; even when you are offline

3) BEST Ticketing BEST Bus Tickets and Pass Recharge

- Book your BEST bus tickets using Ridlr, and get rid of all hassles related to change. Also reward your daily travel with rewards and cashback. Now available in all BEST Mumbai buses, AC or non AC.

- Recharge your BEST bus pass using Ridlr, and get rid of the pain of standing in queues. Both, monthly mobile bus pass and daily pass available

4) NMMT Bus Mobile Tickets

- Get rid of the hassles of carrying change! Now book your NMMT AC bus tickets (all routes) with Ridlr app now

- Get NMMT bus route maps and timings to check and plan your commute

5) MBMT Bus Mobile Tickets

- Hop on to a MBMT bus next time, without needing to carry cash!. Book your tickets on select routes using Ridlr.

- Also plan your daily travel using updated MBMT bus route maps and timings on Ridlr

5) Other agencies coming soon!

Other Important App Features:

1) Mumbai Local Train Routes and Timetable

- Get Local Train timetables across Western, Central as well as Harbour line and routes to make commuting as easy as possible

- Get live updates of any incidents, delays or cancellations. Receive Mega block information so that you can plan your commute accordingly

2) Traffic Information

- Check Real time traffic status on Ridlr app and plan out the best route to reach your destination by choosing from various alternatives provided by the app

- Get live updates about any accidents, incidents or traffic jams in Mumbai

3) Parking Information

- Find out the best parking information for your city and save time and money

Supported Cities and Agencies:

1. Mumbai (BEST, TMT, NMMT, KDMT, MBMT, Local train( Western, Harbour, Trans Harbour Railway), Diva Roha Train, Mumbai Metro, Monorail)

2. Bangalore (BMTC, Bangalore Metro)

3. Delhi (DTC, Delhi Metro, Rapid Metro)

4. Kolkata (CSTC, CTC, WBSTC, Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Limited, Eastern and South Eastern Railway)

5. Chennai (Southern Railways, MTC Bus)

6. Hyderabad (APSRTC, South Central Railway)

7. Chandigarh (CTU)

8. Jaipur (JCTSL)

9. Pune (PMPML, Local Train)

10. Ahmedabad (AMTS, Janmarg BRTS)

11. Bhopal (BRTS)

12. Bhubaneswar (BPTSL, Dream Team Sahara (DTS))

13. Bhavnagar (VITCOS)

14. Indore (Indore BRTS, Atal Indore City Transport Services Limited (ICTSL))

15. Bellary (North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation)

16. Vijaywada (APSRTC)

17. Ludhiana (Ludhiana City Bus Services)

18. Vadodara (Vinayak City Bus)

19. Nagpur (NMPL under Nagpur Municipal Corporation)