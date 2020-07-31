Join or Sign In

Metal Radio Stations-Rock & Heavy Metal Music free for Android

By lucky KickApp Free

Developer's Description

By lucky KickApp

RadioMetal Radio - Free Rock and Heavy metal music listens to more than 50 metal stations from all corners of the world; enjoy discovering the latest in the world happening in heavy metal, and also recalls those classics of all time.

Turn your mobile device into a Metal concert, let the strong distorted guitars and the energetic rhythm of the batteries accompany you at all times and at all times,

Your Metal Radio app - Rock and Heavy metal music is totally free, and is also available for Android devices. Just download, open, and immediately you will have a varied list of radio stations of metal, heavy metal, Metalcore, grunge, DeathMetal, Extreme metal, classic metal, among others; Just click on the station you want to listen to and ready to shake your hair: Headbanging!

To enjoy 100% of your app Metal Radio - Rock Music and Heavy metal for free, you must have an internet connection, all your radios work online and with the best possible quality.

CHARACTERISTICS

Metal radio stations tested and selected with excellent audio quality

Metal Radio List identified by name and country of origin.

Notification that allows you to continue enjoying your metal radio stations even when your device's screen is turned off or in lock mode.

Saving battery power of your mobile, to enjoy hours of free punk music.

Low weight of your app, avoiding occupy the memory of your Android device.

Intuitive design and easy handling.

CONTACT US

If you have any questions, suggestions about your application of Metal Radio stations, or if you simply want a special radio you can contact us by writing to the email: luckykickapp@gmail.com and in the shortest possible time and with the greatest of tastes we will get in Contact.

We have improved your Metal Radio Stations-Rock & Heavy Metal Music free Version 2.0 app for all certified radio stations with new metal radios added, new interface and better quality!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.1

General

Release July 31, 2020
Date Added July 31, 2020
Version 2.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
