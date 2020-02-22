X

Metal Detector & Magnetometer for iOS

Detect metal objects with your device. Find nearby magnetic objects exploring your surroundings. This apps uses the magnetometer to measure the magnetic field when your device is placed near ferromagnetic metal objects like wires, pipes, coins, speakers, phones, metal screws, keys, computers, stereos and much more!

Also you can discover magnetic fields and wood studs hidden under walls or plasterboard. As you move the device along the wall, the needle moves and when the limit is reached, it can be heard a warning beep.

The features are:

- Active detection beep when the above limit is reached.

- The time and measure read is stored automatically.

- A gauge indicating the magnitude of the magnetic field in uT.

It could be used for construction workers & handymen:

- to find where in the walls are hidden wires

Students:

- for educational purposes like school projects and experiments

Tip: Shake for calibration

Scientist, Teachers, Students, Engineers, all use detectors Meters for detecting magnetic fields of all types.

Please note that Metal Detector is not a replacement for professional metal detector devices and it should be used for private/entertainment purposes only.

If you have any issues to report or suggestions to make, please email the device youre using and iOS version to bellostudios@gmail.com

