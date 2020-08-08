Sign in to add and modify your software
The Adventures of cute alpaca named Merry!
Fly hopping to the Alpaca Kingdom!
Rules
- Hop to flying vegetables.Any place tap on screen is O.K.
- When dropping down , her life points will decrease.
- Get the candy for life point.
- Merry loves macaroons! Earn points!
- Merry can hop bigger, after ** from vegetables!
- The goal is three types of the Kingdom!