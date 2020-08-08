The Adventures of cute alpaca named Merry!

Fly hopping to the Alpaca Kingdom!

Rules

- Hop to flying vegetables.Any place tap on screen is O.K.

- When dropping down , her life points will decrease.

- Get the candy for life point.

- Merry loves macaroons! Earn points!

- Merry can hop bigger, after ** from vegetables!

- The goal is three types of the Kingdom!